Veteran Reggae Gospel Artist, Buchi sets to release 9th Album titled 11.59pm

Kindly Share This Story:

Reggae Music Artist and song-writer, Author, Radio Host and ex UNILAG Lecturer, BUCHI is set to release his 9th Studio Album this year.

He made this known via his official Twitter and Instagram account where the art work of the much anticipated album has been released.

The CeaseFire author and Christian Night Club Owner is also set to host an Album Listening Party on Saturday 14th November, 2020 where he would be announcing the official release date of the Album at KULTURE YARD.

READ ALSO:

The Event will be graced by many top Reggae artist, industry heads and media houses who will have the privilege to sample the latest release.

His past works have been highly commercially successful, with many hit songs such as It is Well, What a Life, Mma Mma, What a Mighty God, Judah and many more; and they are sung across the country and beyond.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: