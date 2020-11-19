VC commends Delta govt for stability at DELSU

Kindly Share This Story:

The Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University, Professor Andy Egwuyenga, has commended Delta State Government for paying attention to the needs of the state-owned university as well as enthroning stability in the school.

Professor Egwuyenga stated this, on Wednesday, when he led other Principal Officers of the institution on a courtesy call on the state’s Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, in Asaba.

The Vice-Chancellor, who said that the school had resumed academic activities and was not part of the industrial action embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU, disclosed that Delta State Government had since met some of the demands that necessitated the strike action and enjoined the state government to sustain its efforts in stabilising the institution.

While commending government for its huge investment in the school, the VC disclosed that the three campuses of the University will be transformed and modernised to be one of the best in Nigeria to justify the massive investment of government in the institution.

Professor Egwuyenga, who also paid glowing accolades on the Governor and Visitor to the University for approving the integration of the School into the state central payroll system as well as the Governor’s approval for the payment of the new minimum wage to the university workers, solicited assistance of the Head of Service for expeditious implementation of the new minimum wage to avert a notice of impending industrial action.

Responding, the State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, commended the state-owned University, DELSU, for not joining ASUU’s national industrial action.

Bayoko, who was quick to add that DELSU, not being part of the suspended strike to show solidarity was not because it did not believe in the Union’s legitimate demands from government, but because Delta State government had been proactive enough to have met some of the demands by the Union.

The Head of Service, while extolling the DELSU VC for the robust relationship that exist between the school and the government, stressed the need for a sustained synergy even as he expressed the full cooperation of his office towards the seamless implementation of the new minimum wage for the university workers.

Bayoko saluted Governor Okowa for his giant strides in the education sector and other sectors of the state economy, describing the governor as an ‘All Round Master’ and urged the Vice-Chancellor to carry out his assignment in the overriding interest of the institution.

