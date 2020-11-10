US Presidential Election: Reps Congratulate Biden, Harris

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives on Tuesday hailed President-elect Joe Biden and his Vice, Kamala Harris on their election.

Biden was, on Saturday, declared the 46th President of the United States of America.

The caucus also congratulated” the US Vice President-elect, Senator Kamala Harris, the first female, and first black and Asian American to be elected into this very important position in the United States”.

According to a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, “the President-elect Joe Biden is a highly proficient administrator, whose wealth of experience as a long-standing member of the US legislature and later as Vice President for eight years, is expected to come to bear in his new and onerous task as the 46th President of the United States”.

The Caucus urged “President-elect Joe Biden to use his presidency to strengthen healthy international collaborations between the United States and other nations of the world, particularly Nigeria as well as Africa and the developing world”.

He said “this is in addition to taking steps to galvanize robust global participation particularly in international organizations, in a manner that reinforces healthy competitiveness, mutual respect, equity and unity of purpose among member countries”.

The Caucus wished “Joe Biden success in his new task as President of the United States of America”.

