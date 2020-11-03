US 2020 Election: Fani-Kayode prays for Trump

Kindly Share This Story:

As United States begins election today, Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Tuesday prayed for God’s intervention, asking him to make his friend President Donald Trump victorious in the ongoing election.

Trump who is a Republican is contesting against, former Vice-President Joe Biden, a Democrats. Biden according to yesterday’s report was leading by a narrower margin in many key states and has multiple paths to victory. Trump’s route to the required 270 votes is thinner but still viable, meaning either candidate could win.

However, Trump’s campaign is counting on a surge in Election Day turnout from his supporters to fuel the President’s path to reelection. Biden is ahead in sufficient swing states to allow multiple routes to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, including through the Sun Belt and the Midwest.

Praying for his friend, Fani-Kayode said: “Let your name be glorified today O Lord and let your son and servant President Donald J. Trump, prevail. We pray this in Jesus name.

The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob is with you. The Holy One of Israel is your strength. He is a man of war and He is irresistible in battle. He is your shield, your glory and the lifter of your head! He will show Himself mighty today! Congratulations in advance!”.

