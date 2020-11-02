Uroye commends Okowa over proposed budget

Kindly Share This Story:

A member of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Austin Uroye has given the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa a thumb-up for the proposed 2021 budget, noting that if passed into law, the proposal, tagged ‘Budget of Recovery’ would Increase opportunities for youths, women and unemployed graduates in the state.

Describing it as a budget for the common man, Hon. Uroye spoke during its presentation by Governor Okowa on the floor of the State House of Assembly in Asaba.

According to him, ”It will strengthen fiscal sustainability through increased efficiency in spending; enhance our Social Investment Programmes (SIP) such as livelihood support programmes, Widows Welfare Scheme and the girl-child empowerment programme.

”As the House Committee Chairman on Health, I can say that this budget will also maintain our lead in the provision of Universal Health Coverage and cutting-edge technology for broad-based and excellent service delivery; establish, well equipped functional and responsive healthcare centres in the 25 local government areas.

”It will also sustain and strengthen the institutions and structures that enable peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups and communities; and build cities, towns, and communities where people can feel safe and secure in both private and public spaces in Delta State.

”This budget indeed is a budget for the common man.”

