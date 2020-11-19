Breaking News
Umahi: APC dissolves Ebonyi State Executive, sets up Caretaker C’ttee

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Following the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress APC, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party has dissolved its Ebonyi State Working Committee.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena on Wednesday night, however, said the decision followed the refusal of factions to withdraw court cases as directed by the 8th resumed meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) and submit to internal party resolution mechanisms initiated by the CECPC.

Consequently, a 15-member caretaker committee has been appointed by the APC CECPC to manage the Party’s affairs and carry out the planned membership registration, update, and revalidation exercise in Ebonyi State.

According to Nabena, the new executive committee is chaired by Stanley Okoro while Charles Ofoke will serve as Secretary.

“As the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC repositions our great party, we urge our supporters, members, and leaders in Ebonyi state and other chapters to support and work towards the achievement of the peace and reconciliation mandate of the CECPC”, the statement added.

