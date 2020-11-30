UI Senate recommends DVC for acting VC office

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Sequel to the directive of the Ministry of Education through the National Universities Commission that the Senate of the University of Ibadan should select someone for the position of acting Vice Chancellor of the University, the Senate has recommended Prof Adebola Babatunde Ekanola, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic to the governing council of the institution.

The recommendation came after Prof Ekanola polled 275 votes beating other four contestants to the position.

The Senate arrived at the decision after a meeting it held on Monday.

Other contestants for the position included Professor Olanike Adeyemo, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research Innovation and Strategic Partnerships)who scored13 votes, Prof. A. Oluleye, former Dean, Fauclty of Technology, with 80 votes, Prof. Adigun Agbaje, Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic)

scored 15 votes and Prof Gbemisola Oke, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, got 14 votes.

The election which held at the International Conference Centre, UI was presided over by the Provost, College of Medicine, Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun.

According to the Senate, “It was, as expected, a tough meeting but one thoroughly guided by adherence to standard procedures. First Senate decided that the process would be, not by consensus but by voting.”

“Arriving on this agreement took about two hours of discussion.”

The Senate said, it called for nominations and seconding of nominations from members.

According to speakers at the meeting, it was important that Senate took a united decision with demonstrated transparency in order to guard the autonomy of the university and prevent interference from government and politicians.

Members of Senate were therefore duly accredited afresh, and voting took place through secret ballot.

