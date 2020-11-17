Two killed in renewed Ebonyi, Cross River communal conflict

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una – Calabar

TWO persons have reportedly been killed in renewed inter-communal conflict between the Izzi of Ebonyi State and their Ukelle neighbours in Cross River.

Mr Emmanuel Asegem, an aide to the Cross River State governor on anti-deforestation who reported the incident said one person was shot on Sunday and the other on Monday afternoon.

“Mr Martins Phillip Ebi, a retired police ASP was shot on Sunday afternoon on his way back from Eja village where he went to supply drinks while Mr Joshua Eke, the son of the Ipollo community was shot on Monday evening”.

He said the killers of the retired policeman made away with his Sienna vehicle while the body of Joshua Eke was mutilated.

“These killings have been done in clear violation of the peace accord but we refuse to be provoked into another long conflict as we still have faith in the peace process”.

Mrs Cythia Nkasi, the member representing Yala Two in the Cross River State House of Assembly said the attack was unprovoked and called for calm.

” I feel bad and terrible about it but I call for calm let the security agencies handle the situation. The National Boundary Commission is here already so we are hopeful that the needful will be done to put an end to this crisis”.

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman said the security agencies who are covering the area have been alerted to stop an escalation of the conflict.

“There is a team of policemen and soldiers maintaining peace in the area and we have alerted them to checkmate further breach of the peace”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

