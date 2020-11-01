Two dead, three-year old, mother, others survive multiple accidents in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Two adult males including one Christopher Eyor have lost their lives while an unidentified three years old girl, her mother and other road users were Sunday, rescued in a multiple accident which occurred at Al-maruf, bus-stop Iyana- Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The incident which occurred inward Abule-Egba at about Noon involved a truck laden with crates of liquor, three cars and an LT bus.

The aftermath of the multiple accident resulted in the truck falling sideways thereby spilling its contents on the road.

Two adult males unfortunately lost their lives to the incident while some others including the minor and her mother sustained different degrees of injuries at the scene.

The fatalities were recovered from the wreckage of the vehicles as the LT bus was beyond repair.

Apart from the injured victims, six male adults who were occupants of a car were said to have escaped death by whiskers as their car escaped being crushed.

They were said to have filed the scene on noticing the incident.

Christopher Eyor was said to have been handed over to his relatives on request while the other was deposited at the morgue.

An eye witness Mr. Adisa Adakeja said the truck was heading inward Abule-Egba when the driver of a Honda car journeying from Aboru with six occupants was driving recklessly and in a bid to climb the Almaroof bridge, the truck whose driver was negotiating a bend at that time was hit from the rear but while trying to maneuver his ways and avoid damages, the truck driver hit the LT bus and another private car and this turned fatal.

The three years old and her mother were said to be among the passers-by at that time before they were caught up in the incident.

The mother was said to have sustained broken leg while the baby was severely injured due to the effects of the accident.

Some other road users whose number could not be ascertained were said to have sustained different degrees of injuries before sympathisers arrived the scene.

Thirty minutes behind the accident, eye witnesses’ account said late arrival of emergency responders hampered smooth rescue operation at the scene.

An eye witness Tunde Obayomi said, “we are yet to see government officials o and some people are trapped.”

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed two fatalities at the scene. He said, “Two adult males lost their lives to the incident while the accidented vehicles have been recovered from the carriage way to a lay by with the use of the Agency’s light tow truck in order to ease traffic pressure,”

In conclusion, he said, “the responders are awaiting the Agency’s heavy duty equipment and officials of Lagos State Waste management Agency LAWMA, to clear the water off the road,”

The incident disrupted free flow of traffic in the axis as road users were stranded for hours.

Vanguard

