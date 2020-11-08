Trump was never champion of the people

Kindly Share This Story:

By Denrele Animashaun

By the time you read this; two things would hopefully have been concluded, one, that Trump has lost his bid for the second term for the president of the United States of America. Two; that Joe Biden has been declared the winner and now president-elect.

The results will make a slight difference to the American people and also to the world, it is nevertheless less important to the world at large.

The damage to common decency, the service to the people versus blind loyalty to the party, most importantly, we all bear witness to the irreparable and the long term damage to the heart of America. Young Americans are politically mobilising as never before and it be wise for other governments to take note, the future belongs to them and they are mobilising to reclaim and mould their future.

There is a lot of work to be done in America and only some Americans honest enough, will admit to this. There are closeted bigots who voted for Trump despite his mishandling of Covid-19 and his incessant braggdocious behaviour.

The people and country deserve a steady hand and mind ; someone with common decency to work towards healing this fractious country. It is a herculean task!

ALSO READ:

Trump will not go easy, he is a dirty fighter but his fawning acolytes are stepping away from him in droves. He is becoming yesterday’s man and this is a fatal blow to a narcissistic and megalomaniac wannabe despot.

See below my take in 2016. The writing was on the wall even then. It is important to revisit as the chickens have come home to roost:

“Show me your office” (in Sunday Vanguard 2016)

“The oppressed are allowed once every few years to decide which particular representatives of the oppressing class are to represent and repress them.” ― Karl Marx

Compliments of the New Year! I don’t know about you, but it seems that the world has gone mad. The world of politics has turned its head and everywhere you look, someone, somewhere is behaving in a way that is so unbecoming.

Closer to home, the President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh is refusing to accept the election outcome and our president with the other African statesmen visited to try and convince him to gracefully concede.

So far, the white-clothed man is not budging, it is not going to end well. The former Ghanaian President John Mouahama refuses to leave the statehouse when his tenure ended, he forwarded his request that he wants to remain in the presidential house to the incoming president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

This audacious and preposterous request was swiftly turned down. Some people do not know when to leave, they hold on to the vestiges of power as if their very existence depends on it.

Terrible how disgraceful these people are, always milking their gilded positions and some would go as far as rebadging their former positions so they could be addressed with the same reverence. They fail to understand that the post is not for life and it should not be seen as do or die.

On the other hand, Barack Obama and his family have moved out of the White House, the removal men came and took their belonging ten days before the new president’s inauguration. The move was seamless; one president moves out and the new one moves in. It is simple. So why do people have to make it so contentious?

Judging from Obama’s countenance, he does not seem overly concerned about leaving the office of the President, in fact, some people are begging him to stay for one more tenure( he can’t, he has served the maximum two terms).

He is happy that he has done right by the American people and he has left the economy in a better state than he found it, more people are at work, more Americans can access affordable healthcare and he has mended bridges with the old enemy like Cuba and strengthen others across the world.

History, I believe, will judge Obama well. I hear that some say what has he done for black people? Well, the question is, what have these people done themselves? The jibes will go on and the Obamas have weathered the political and hatred storm with grace and maturity.

Like Michelle Obama said;” when they go low, we go high”. They definitely did that and what an example for others to follow. In less than ten days, they would wish that Obama stayed in office once a certain Mr Trump comes in.

I am not sure America is ready for Donald Trump and those who think that he has the right calibre to be the commander-in-chief, have got another think coming. They are in for a rude awakening; he will put some of our politicians to shame.

Now that is a man that likes power and he would steal, lie and collude to hold on to power, he is a shapeshifter and a rogue. Here is a man that knows how to make enemies and alienate friends and is a typical narcissist, egomaniac and a touch of Emperor Nero about him.

This man is a loose cannon and I pity the prospect of President Trump. Everything that could go wrong with this man and those around him has gone wrong. As we wait with bated breath for what this brash, crass, petulant, thinned skin, snake oil seller, carpetbagger will do next. This man has divided America.

ALSO READ:

And we all know that when America sneezes, the whole world catches a cold. There is a lesson to learn here, sometimes people cut their nose to spite their face. They say if you lay with dogs, you will get fleas and am afraid there is going to be a lot of that going around and sadly, that it will be everyone’s problem.

The Republicans were determined to make life difficult for the Obama’s administration and for eight years that is exactly what they did. Someone should have told them that you dig a grave for someone to fall in, make sure you dig one for yourself. This is so serious Karma and America have made themself a laughing stock.

It was evident, they did not want a black man in the White House and they obstructed his effort every step of the way. This is a lesson for many of our politicians who put party before the country. At the end of the day, the country will still be standing long after they are gone and what people may remember, is the legacy they leave behind. So it better be a good one.

There is a whole double dealing going on and depending on which news channel you listen to, this man is taking every American down with him, the Republicans definitely scrapped the barrel to pull Trump out of their bag of tricks. They will rue the day that they lay down with Trump.

It is going to be a living nightmare that would wish that Obama could return and get them out of this self-destructive mess of a hole they dug for themselves. Well, Obama left the White House and he is expected to return the Airforce one and two. Nigerian politicians please take note, no whiff of scandal and no corrupt practices and he left with the highest approval rating for a second term president ever.

Here in the UK, the Brexit plan is going awry, I am not sure the politicians know what they have got themselves into; so they tell us Brexit means Brexit, whatever that means, and there is soft or hard Brexit. I wish they could make up their mind. What is clear is that you should not believe what the politicians tell us, they speak gobbledegook, utter nonsense so doesn’t believe their spin dismiss anything that insults your intelligence.

So where ever you look, the politicians are making a bad job of every situation, they have as usual created problems where there were none and now, everyone will have to deal with their mess. It is a dirty job but someone has got to do it.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: