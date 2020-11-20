Truck driver dies in Anambra accident — FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

A truck driver has been confirmed dead in a lone fatal crash at immigration junction, along Awka-Enugu expressway, Awka in Anambra State.

Andrew Kumapayi, Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who confirmed the incident in Awka, said the accident occurred at about 6: 28.p.m. on Friday

Kumapayi noted that the accident was caused by loss of control due to excessive speeding by the truck driver.

“The crash involved a white Mark truck without a registration number.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the crash occurred as a result of loss of control due to excessive speeding by the truck driver.

“A total of two male adults including the truck driver were on board when the truck crashed.

” The truck driver, identified as Mr Taiwo, got trapped in the process but was later brought out dead and deposited at the mogue at Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, by FRSC rescue team.

“Also on ground were Mr Peter Nwosu, Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Willie Obiano on Petroleum and Union Matters and men of the Anambra State Fire Service with their truck and chemicals to neutralize the inflammable content of the truck.

“The truck has been lifted and towed off the road,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, Kumapayi urged motorists, especially truck drivers, to desist from excessive speeding and abide by the stipulated speed limits to avoid road traffic crashes.

[NAN]

