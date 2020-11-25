Tributes as Obaseki, former NNPC GMD marks 75 years

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

It was a harvest of praise for former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki who celebrated his 75 years birthday yesterday.

Accompanied by his wife, children, family members and friends at a thanksgiving mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Benin City, Gaius-Obaseki attributed his level of achievement to the support he got from his wife, Mrs Roxanna Gaius-Obaseki.

In his homily, the Archbishop of Benin Metropolitan See, His Grace, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, described the celebrant as a man of uncommon character, gentle and unassuming.

Represented by the Parish Priest of the church and Rector, St. Paul Minor Seminary, Benin City, Reverend Fr. Pascal Emono, Akubeze said the celebrant has advanced the course in the nation’s oil industry without blemish.

According to him, “In a nation of corrupt and insensitive leaders like ours, Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki is one of the few who returned from retirement and is not accused of corruption and money laundering.

“Therefore today, we have come to celebrate a man who has been a supporter of the downtrodden, the church, and those within his surroundings.

“He is a man you can rely on for counseling and advice, a man before God’s heart. He has been a gift to the church and may God continue to grant him a long and healthy life.

“Happy is the man who finds a true friend in his wife. So, there is nothing else for us to say than to thank God for Gaius Obaseki and his family”, he declared.

Responding, Dr. Gaius-Obaseki said he is fulfilled and remains grateful to God for the new age. He was full of praises for his wife, for always being there for him at any given moment.

