Treat issue of #EndSARS protest with utmost care – PANDEF tells FG

..says Nigeria’s destiny not in hands of govs

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga has advised the Federal government to treat the #EndSARS protest issue with utmost care regardless of what any governor or anybody says.

Nkanga made the assertion yesterday while reacting to the statement by the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu that there was nothing wrong in freezing the bank account of #EndSARS protesters.

He recalled that PANDEF had cautioned the Government initially that in handle the issue, it should make sure that the right thing was done to avoid a second wave of the crisis.

He said PANDEF would not want to join issues with the Ondo governor’s since it does not know what is influencing what anybody says.

His words, “Let’s be very honest. Some of the governors cannot stand up for the rights of their people in this country. They stand up and say things that will fester their nest. Maybe they have something they are looking for from the central government or from the party in the center, so they have to play down the issue at the detriment of their people.

“And the destiny of this country I’m afraid is not in the hands of the governors. If we leave it in the hands of the governors, we may have cause to lament. Some of them don’t know how they came into power, so they have to play to the gallery sometimes.

“But my own advice is for the Federal Government to make sure that they treat this issue with utmost care. Those young men that protested they stated their reason, so the Federal government should make sure that they do what is right regardless of what a governor or anybody for that matter says so that we don’t have a second wave of the crisis.

” I believe it would have been appropriate to remind the Federal government that if a second wave should come we may not survive it. We are very honest about this”

