Breaking News
Translate

Tragedy as unknown gunmen kill trader in Ekiti

On 6:50 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Panic in Akwa Ibom community as gunmen attack church, shoot one

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Tragedy struck in Dalimore area of Ado Ekiti metropolis, on Wednesday night, as a  young trader, Olanrewaju Oladapo, was shot dead by some unknown gunmen.

The deceased dealed in the sale of recharge cards and provisions at Dallimore area of Ado Ekiti.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 9.45pm  after the trader had closed from work and drove home.

One of the residents of the area, who identified himself as  Olatunji revealed  that the assailants traced the deceased to his house behind Jone Jane Hospital, Dalimore, Ado Ekiti, where he was ambushed and killed at the main entrance.

The deceased’s valuables and money, were said to have been  carted away by the gunwielding killers.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS: How police murdered my sister on eve of her NYSC POP ― Witness

“The deceased had  just packed into the house  few months ago after he felt unsafe in his former apartment.

“We are  deeply saddened by the incident and we  call on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators. He was a young, enterprising, diligent and respectful man, who had been robbed several times in his former  house”.

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, he was reportedly shot dead by  unknown gunmen while  returning home from his shop at about 9:45pm yesterday(Wednesday).

“His body had been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation is ongoing for possible arrest of the culprits”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!