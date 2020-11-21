Three dead as Customs, smugglers clash in Igboora

The Oyo State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the story noting that investigations had begun.

He said, “Information further revealed that smugglers attacked Federal Operation Unit, FOU Customs at Igboora,. In a swift response to assist the FOU team, the Border Drill Patrol also came under attack and one Lieutenant of Nigerian Army Josiah Peter was shot and later died. Investigation has commenced, please”..