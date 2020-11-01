‘They left me half-dead’: 90-year-old woman gang-raped by 2 men

Kindly Share This Story:

A case has been registered against two men for allegedly gang-raping a 90-year-old woman at her residence in Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district, India.

The 90-year-old woman according to TimesNow was admitted to a hospital after two men allegedly gang-raped her at her residence.

The incident happened on October 24 but came to fore on October 29 when the elderly woman’s relatives filed a police complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against a 35-year-old man, identified as Anjan Nama of Barahaldi village, and another unidentified man for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman, who stays alone in her house. The two allegedly barged into her house on October 24 at midnight and gang-raped her and later fled.

Didn’t dare to take stand against accused’, says woman

“Anjan and another man stormed into my house at midnight. They raped me and left me almost half-dead. When I regained my senses the next morning, I informed my neighbour. But Anjan is a very powerful person and we did not dare to take a stand against him,” the elderly survivor told The Times of India.

The medical examination of the 90-year-old woman has been done. The investigation into the case is underway, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

Another incident

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a four-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, police said on Saturday.

A police officer said the girl’s father has alleged that Ramkaran, who runs a motorcycle repair shop, tried to rape his minor daughter after taking her to a secluded spot. Locals, on hearing the girl’s cries for help, rushed to the spot, following which the accused, who was drunk, fled.

The minor girl was sent to a hospital for a medical examination, Kotwali SHO Vikramjeet Singh said adding that the accused was held on Saturday noon.

