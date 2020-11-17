There is opportunity in every problem, Archbishop Sam Zuga writes youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Archbishop Sam Zuga is imploring all Nigerian youths to seek financial freedom and empowerment through Zugacoin Cryptocurrency.

The Philanthropic Man of God also pledged to gift N10,000,000 worth of Zugacoin to all Nigerian Youths that invented an idea or manufactured something like car, aircraft, motorcycle, generator etc. N1,000,000 to the overall best graduating student in each legitimate university in Nigeria from 2010 – 2020.

“I will organise competitions in football, all table games like ludo, whot, draft. Intellect competitions, Actors, comedy music etc competitions to get the best Youths in their areas of specialty and sponsor them,” he avowed.

The Open Letter is the fourth the Cleric has written in one week for the benefit and betterment of Nigeria as a whole.

The Archbishop had written to TOR TIV, HRM. Prof. James Ayatse, Benue State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Samuel Ortom, as well as President, Muhammadu Buhari on the need for the country to tap into the easiest and fastest way of growing personal financial base and National economy, which is through Blockchain technology and ZUGACOIN Crypto currency.

Zugacoin which is intended to be used to alleviate unemployment in Africa, starting from Nigeria started its presale November 14, 2020 and promises to be one of the most expensive currency in the world.

Below is the detailed open letter to all Nigerian youths obtained from Archbishop Sam Zuga.

It reads:

“Dear Nigerian Youths, It is with all humility that i write you this open letter.

I am a Dubai based Nigerian, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga, Member of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, General Overseer of Samzuga Hope Alive Center, and three other registered companies in Dubai, UAE, Member of London Institute of Management Specialists, recipient of 5 Doctorate degree awards from different countries including USA and Israel, and CEO of the first Cryptocurrency created by an African called ZUGACOIN.

Back home in Nigeria, I’m the Founder of the first indigenous social media platform called SamzugaNET which works exactly but with better features than Facebook, first indigenous communication platform called Samzuga Chat which works exactly but with better features than WhatsApp, General Overseer of House of Joy Ministry headquartered in Gboko with over 200 branches and a population of over 30,000 Members, President of Samzuga Foundation, Gboko-Benue State which has offered free medical treatment to over 5 million Nigerians since 2007.

Let me start by saying that the best protest in life is the one you protest against yourself. Any protest you are doing and expecting another person to do what you want is a waste of time and energy.

I grew up as an Orphan in the midst of four parents, my immediate father and grandfather, my immediate mother and grandmother, but they were not leaving up to their responsibilities just like Nigerian leaders you are protesting against. But I protested against myself and started to solve family problems at the age of 14.

READ ALSO:

The rice that they were eating once in a year, I started farming rice. The school that I was trekking 32kms everyday to attend, I established the first Secondary School in my Community at the age of 24. The leaf’s they were using to bath in my house, because there was no money to buy soap, I established the first soap manufacturing company in Benue State and employed over 300 youths at below the age 30. I can go on an on.

The Nigerian Government you are protesting against don’t have anything to offer more than what they are doing. You can’t give what you don’t have. Old people can’t have innovative ideas. No wonder Jesus Christ says you can’t put new wine in old bottles.

You can’t get 100,000 Naira from a town that the total money in the hands of people in that town is 20,000 even at gun point.

I would like you to follow me as i am protest myself against two major problems of Nigeria, POVERTY & DARKNESS.

I am conducting free Solar Energy training across Nigeria in partnership with some interested State Governments and building a community of Solar energy users in Nigeria. My Solar Energy products are under production abroad. We can’t be beaten so hard by the sun in Nigeria and be suffering in darkness. Let us take advantage over our disadvantage. Inside every problem, there is an opportunity, inside every opportunity, there is a problem.

In the area of poverty, I have created a Cryptocurrency called ZUGACOIN to tackle it.

I don’t just lay claim to creation of a Cryptocurrency as there are procedures and standards globally that once all the requirements are met, it becomes a currency that can be used anywhere in the world. ZUGACOIN is projected to be the most expensive and valuable Cryptocurrency in the world.

We intend to use this wealth to alleviate unemployment in Africa starting from Nigeria, my Homeland. We are beginning with employing five (5) people in each council ward across Nigeria with an income of over 100,000 Naira per month depending on commitment to assigned duties.

We have entered into partnership with some State Governments in Nigeria to train their youths in solar energy installations free of charge, just to contribute our quota.

We have a lot of other projects captured in our white paper that will help the poor and the rich including giving loans to States, Federal Government of Nigeria and Nations in Africa.

The easiest and fastest way of growing personal financial base and National economy is through Blockchain technology and ZUGACOIN Crypto currency is poised to answer to this by leveraging on decentralized finance, (DeFi).

Based on my experience, Africans do not value their own indigenous creation and ideas, they value more that which is Foreign. ZUGACOIN is not a made in Nigeria product, it is only created by a Nigerian but has equal status with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other global cryptocurrencies as a store of value & currency of exchange. The procedure of creation is the same, it’s just like buying a plot in an Estate where all the building specifications in that estate are the same, you will not be allowed to build your own with lower standards.

In view of the above, I call on all Nigerian Youths to get deeply involved in this project at this pioneering stage to avoid had i known. Do not undermine it because it is coming from a Nigerian. If you act as you often do, you can only watch foreign investors enjoy the creation of your Father & servant in God’s vineyard.

Even if the whole Nigeria rejects it, the value can only reduce but Zugacoin; the Future of Money, Money of the Future be can’t.

As at 14th to 30th November 2020, ZUGACOIN is to be sold at the cheapest price it will ever be in history, $400 per Coin. Whoever will acquire it at this price within the stipulated period would have a made 100% profit of Zugacoin worth $40,000 from 1st December, 2020 as we are set to begin the ICO. By November 2021, the same person will be having over $200,000 worth. ZUGACOIN is projected to worth 1million dollars per Coin in the next five years due to our numerous use cases.

I have decided to give the Naira equivalent of Zugacoin to the following categories of Youths in Nigeria.

N10,000,000 to all Nigerian Youths that invented an idea or manufactured something like car, aircraft, motorcycle, generator etc. N1,000,000 to the over all best graduating student in each legitimate university in Nigeria from 2010 – 2020.

I will organise competitions in football, all table games like ludo, whot, draft. Intellect competitions, Actors, comedy music etc competitions to get the best Youths in their areas of specialty and sponsor them.

This is a digital asset that can grow and become Multi Million Dollars in no distant time.

I will be announcing other groups as time goes on.

The National Chairman of HEALTH AND WEALTH Initiative of Samzuga Foundation MCS LTD, Pastor Timothy Ugboh, together with the National Secretary, Dr Kelechi ThankGod, will ensure that the Data capturing, wallet creation and ZUGACOIN distribution is done to the above mentioned people at appropriate time.

Should you invest/purchase any value of ZUGACOIN now and store, you would have two major advantages, first, your money will be growing by 30% every month. Secondly, anyone you refer, you will get 15% of any amount the person invested with using our smart contract packages.

Find below details on how to participate:

A DETAILED GUIDE ON HOW TO PURCHASE ZUGACOIN IN THE ONGOING PRESALES;

… Use Roqqu App or any Exchange App for Purchase of Ethereum Crypto.

For Roqqu App, create account using the link below:

https://app.roqqu.com/signup?ref=ZY4AEtArGVVwKI6CTIkF

…With your Roqqu Account, You can Buy & Sell, Send & Receive Crypto, Deposit & Withdraw both Fiat Currency and Crypto Currency’s.

…Upgrade Your Roqqu Account By using any valid means of identification

… Deposit $400 or more in the Roqqu & Buy ETH for the Presale

… Now Download & Install Trust Wallet App or any other ERC-20 compatible wallet from Playstore

… Create Ethereum wallet and send the $400 Ethereum from the Roqqu Exchange App to the Mew or ERC-20 Wallet

… Now send the $400 worth of ETH to 0x0cb2216419b355e131b7b958902f15e146684

After sending ETH, fill form below; https://forms.gle/esYjTVZCiWjacLCm9

Find the following Customer Care lines for assistance please. 09066916565, 08029190438, 08126526511, 07044974153

Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga (Jehovah’s Field Marshall). Whatsapp- +971506749045.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: