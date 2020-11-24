The intelligence community and the new challenges (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Teniola

NATIONAL Crime Agency officers are posted overseas in around 50 countries. They operate the UK Protected Persons Service, which includes witness protection.

Security Service/MI5 – Domestic counter terrorism and counter-espionage intelligence gathering and analysis. Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism, OSCT, – Counter terrorism and protecting critical national infrastructure. National Domestic Extremism and Disorder Intelligence Unit, NDEDIU – Domestic counter-extremism and public disorder intelligence gathering and analysis. National Ballistics Intelligence Service, NBIS – Illegal firearms intelligence analysis. National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, NFIB – Economic crime intelligence gathering and analysis.

Secret Intelligence Service, SIS/MI6 – Foreign intelligence gathering and analysis. Defence Intelligence, DI – Military intelligence analysis. Government Communications Headquarters, GCHQ, – Signals intelligence gathering and analysis. Shortly after assuming power, General Ibrahim Babangida enacted the National Security Agency Act on June 5, 1986. The Act disbanded the NSO and created three other agencies.

National Security Agencies Act – An Act to disband the Nigerian Security Organisation and to create three security agencies, charging each with the conduct of the relevant aspect of the national security and other related matters[1986 No. 19.] [June 5, 1986] [Commencement.] 1. Establishment of National Security Agencies: There shall, for the effective conduct of national security, be established the following:

National Security Agencies, that is to say – (a) the Defence Intelligence Agency; (b) the National Intelligence Agency; and (c) the State Security Service. 2. General duties of the National Security Agencies (1) The Defence Intelligence Agency shall be charged with responsibility for – (a) the prevention and detection of crime of a military nature against the security of Nigeria;

(b) the protection and preservation of all military classified matters concerning the security of Nigeria, both within and outside Nigeria; (c) such other responsibilities affecting defence intelligence of a military nature, both within and outside Nigeria, as the President, or the Chief of Defence Staff, as the case may be, may deem necessary.

(2) The National Intelligence Agency shall be charged with responsibility for – (a) the general maintenance of the security of Nigeria outside Nigeria, concerning matters that are not related to military issues; and (b) such other responsibilities affecting national intelligence outside Nigeria as the National Defence Council or the President, as the case may be, may deem necessary.

(3) The State Security Service shall be charged with responsibility for – (a) the prevention and detection within Nigeria of any crime against the internal security of Nigeria; (b) the protection and preservation of all non-military classified matters concerning the internal security of Nigeria; and (c) such other responsibilities affecting internal security within Nigeria as the National Assembly or the President, as the case may be, may deem necessary.

(4) The provisions of subsections (1), (2) and (3) of this section shall have effect notwithstanding the provisions of any other law to the contrary, or any matter therein mentioned. (5) In this section, “classified matter” has the same meaning assigned thereto in section 9 of the Official Secrets Act.[Cap. O3.] 3. Principal officers of the Agencies: (1) There shall be appointed for each of the agencies, a principal officer, who shall be known by such designation as the President may determine.

(2) The principal officers of the agencies shall in the discharge of their functions under this Act – (a) in the case of the State Security Service and the National Intelligence Agency, be responsible directly to the President; and (b) in the case of the Defence Intelligence Agency, be directly responsible to the Chief of Defence Staff.

Co-ordinator on National Security: (1) For the purpose of co-ordinating the intelligence activities of the National Security Agencies set up under section 1 of this Act, there shall be appointed by the President a co-ordinator on National Security.(2) The co-ordinator on National Security shall be a principal staff officer in the office of the President. (3) The co-ordinator on National Security shall be charged with the duty of – (a) advising the President on matters concerning the intelligence activities of the agencies; (b) making recommendations in relation to the activities of the agencies to the President, as contingencies may warrant; (c) correlating and evaluating intelligence reports relating to the nationalsecurity and providing the appropriate dissemination of such intelligence within Government, using existing facilities as the President may direct; (d) determining the number and level of staff to be employed by each agency established pursuant to section 1 of this Act and organising the transfer and posting of staff, especially the transfer and posting of existing staff of the Nigerian Security Organisation established pursuant to the Nigerian Security Organisation Act1976, repealed by section 7 (1) of this Act; (e) doing such other things in connection with the foregoing provisions of this section as the President may, from time to time, determine.

Continues next week…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: