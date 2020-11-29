Tegbe pushes for improved welfare for media practitioners

Kindly Share This Story:

…launches journalists support funds with N1m

By Adeola Badru

THE Founder of Tegbe Foundation, Engineer Joseph Tegbe has kicked off the launch of Journalist Support Fund, an initiative of the Demola Babalola-led Executive of the Nigerian Union of Journalist, Oyo State Chapter.

Tegbe, while initiating donations into the funds, also advocated for improved welfare for journalists in the state.

He stated this at the weekend, in his address delivered at the 2020 Annual Press Week of the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

According to him: “As the famed fourth Estate of the realm, the role played by the press in the establishment and deepening of democracy and development is well documented and deserves to be celebrated.”

“The challenge of development continually requires the contribution of all, and journalists play an important role in this. In this age of increased misinformation, it is important that journalists live true to their creed, and their responsibilities as the watchdog of the society and convey news without falsehood and without fear.”

“Conclusively, I must note that our journalists deserve better welfare. I am committed to support the Oyo State Chapter in this regard. To kick-start the Journalist Support Funds (an initiative of the Demola Babalola-led Executives), I am making a donation One Million Naira. We will continue to support the media in our own way.”

In his keynote address at the event, the Deputy Executive Secretary, UBEC, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, opined the primary duty of the journalists is to provide the resources, information, evidence-based opinion and date, with which individual groups and institutions could make informed decisions, adding that journalists in Nigeria have effectively carried out these roles.

He, however, regretted that as valuable and essential journalists are, their endeavours are sometimes commonised and they are seen and treated as being a little significance in societal affairs.

“But this ought not to be so, considering the fact that the foremost value of news is its ability to inform, educate and entertain, which in ordinary term implies empowerment and the person or institution that discharges such onerous responsibility ought to be accorded significant respect especially by the society, the prime beneficiary of this service,” Kolawole argued.

Vanguard News Nigeria

