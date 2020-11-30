‘Taxation Institute’s training’ll create opportunities for practitioners’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Adjunct Associate Professor, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, Academy, Dr. Adedokun Kareem, has stated that the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, ACCA, conversion training its commenced will open windows of opportunities for participants.

Dr. Kareem disclosed this at the maiden edition of the two-day ACCA conversion programme beginning from Monday, November 30, at CITN multi-purpose hall, Alausa-Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to CITN Academy Professor, ACCA conversion training is aimed at training participants on taxation law, applied taxation, transfer pricing and investigation.

His words: “During the next few days, you will be getting the in-depth knowledge about the industry-specific tax topics such as Transfer Pricing, Taxation Law, Applied Taxation, Tax Audit and investigation and recent trends in the global tax environment.

READ ALSO:

“Furthermore, the Academy has intensified engagements and collaboration with relevant bodies on need to create opportunities for tax professionals in different sectors to boost their professional competence.

“All these are geared towards improving the standard of professional tax practice and by extension, the Nigerian Tax system,” Kareem said.

Also in her keynote address the President of the Institute, Dame Gladys Simplice, said the programme is a fallout of the window for membership created by a memorandum of understanding signed between the institute and the ACCA.

“May I inform you that it would be a worthwhile experience at the end of the programme given the rich faculty of facilitators that have assembled this programme.

“As we all know learning is a never-ending process, there are a lot of opportunities to broaden your knowledge and for specialisation outside this window.

“The programme is a fallout of the window for membership created by a memorandum of understanding signed between the institute and the ACCA on May 29, 2019.

“The MoU provides the framework for ACCA members to join the institute through an abridged programme that takes significant consideration to the peculiarities of the CITN syllabus with the ACCA syllabus,” Simplice said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: