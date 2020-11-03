Sharks Stadium will be ready for Gov Wike tournament – Ezeji

Kindly Share This Story:

Chuks Ezeji, member, Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament Organising Committee, says Sharks Stadium, the venue for the event, would be ready in time for the competition.

Ezeji gave participating teams the assurance on Tuesday in Port Harcourt while inspecting works being carried out to put all facilities in place for the competition which kicks off on Nov. 6.

He was emphatic that the venue of the 2nd edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament would be ready for what is regarded as the most star-studded preparatory competition in Nigeria.

According to Ezeji, Sharks Stadium has hosted several local and international football competitions in the past and as such, the pre-season football tournament would not be an exception.

“Everything is being done to put all the facilities in place for a successful competition.

“I can assure you that the stadium will be ready for the competition; Port Harcourt has always been a good host and we will make sure this is no exception.

“The ministry of sports has provided the needed funds and logistics, so we are putting finishing touches to all areas to ensure a good job,” he said.

The committee member disclosed that the pitch was in great shape and would be ready for football action.

Also, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Bashir Badawiy, said he was impressed with the level of interest from clubs across Nigeria.

“I am impressed with the level of interest shown from clubs across Nigeria till this moment, clubs are still contacting me, but unfortunately we cannot accommodate all the clubs.

“The teams coming to Port Harcourt will have a great time and we are happy to welcome them. We are ready and we expect to have an exceptional tournament,” he said.

Badawiy restated that all COVID-19 protocols would be observed throughout the competition. (NAN)

