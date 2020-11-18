Vanguard Logo

Sexual assault: Nigerian Embassy in Germany suspends security staff

Sexual assault: Man bags seven years jail term, N1m fine in KanoBy Victoria Ojeme

The Nigerian Embassy has suspended a security staff over alleged sexual abuse and other criminal activities in Berlin Germany.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, stated that the staff, name (withheld), was suspended following the allegation of a circulated material on social media that suggested the official was demanding favors in return for official services.

The Nigerian Ambassador in Germany Yusuf Tuggar however said that the embassy have zero-tolerance for any kind of abuse.

Ambassador Tuggar said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office and especially of sexual misconduct. Our full resources are being deployed to investigate a very serious incident and any other abuses that this inquiry may reveal.

“The investigation is taking place with all the urgency and diligence that this very serious situation demands. When due process is complete, any guilty party can expect to face the full weight of the law. Our heartfelt sympathies are with any innocent victims of abuse.

