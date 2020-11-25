Senate to confirm Prof Yakubu as INEC Chairman Dec 1

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Strong indications emerged on Wednesday that the Senate will on Tuesday, December 1, confirm Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for a second term.

Soon after the Senate leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North read the Executive Communication from President Muhammadu Buhari that the Senate do consider the request of Mr President on the confirmation of the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for Appointment as Chairman, IndependentNational Electoral Commission, INEC in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999( amended), the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan referred the name to Committee on INEC.

Senator Lawan who referred the name of Professor Mahmood Yakubu to the Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South led Senate Committee on INEC to carry out legislative actions by screening the Nominee and report back at Plenary next week Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Also, Lawan who referred the name of Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru as National Commissioner representing the North West in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Senate Committee on INEC, asked that the report be presented on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. 11

The letter from President Buhari was read on Tuesday on the floor of the Upper Chamber by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Recall that Professor Yakubu’s name was submitted to the Senate for reappointment having completed his first five-year tenure.

President Buhari’s request for the screening of Professor Yakubu as INEC Chairman for the second term was contained in a letter dated 21st October 2020, and read on the floor by Lawan.

The letter read: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission for a second and final term.

“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the reappointment of the nominee, please accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

