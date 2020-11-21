Sanwo-Olu misinformed; nobody died at #EndSARS Lekki Tollgate protest scene, Army insists

Kindly Share This Story:

Damilola Ogunshakin

Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo representing the Nigeria Army at the ongoing #EndSARS Lagos Panel said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was misinformed on the number of casualties at the protest ground.

Contrary to the report of the Lagos governor which claimed that two persons died, General Taiwo explained that the two casualties were not at the protest scene.

“On 20th October 2020, at about 6.30 pm, while we tried to speak with the protesters and negotiate with them, they pelted stones at us and we had to fire blank bullets at protesters.”

General Taiwo explained further that most of the pictures making the rounds were not taken on the said date.

“Any picture that you (lawyers) want to present here must be submitted to forensic test.

“No protester sustained injury nor died. The two people Governor Sanwo-Olu mentioned did not die at the scene; one died at Admiralty Way, which is three kilometre away from the Lekki Tollgate.

“The second person was shot at Yaba,” General Taiwo said.

When he asked if he saw news making the rounds from foreign media houses, Gen Taiwo said he saw one from BBC and CNN but did not see anyone from Al Jazeera because “I was sleeping on the street every night, making sure the place is safe.

“Most of the videos in play have been manipulated,” Gen Taiwo said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

