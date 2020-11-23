Breaking News
Sanwo-Olu appoints Olaleye as 11th LASPOTECH Rector

LASPOTECH Rector Dr Oluremi Olaleye

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Dr Oluremi Olaleye as the 11th Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH.

The appointment was contained in a statement on Monday by Head Public Affairs, Office of the Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Governor, Omolase Yejide.

According to Yejide, the appointment was a sequel to an interview conducted by the Institution’s Governing Council and its subsequent recommendation, is for five years single term and takes effect from December 1, 2020, at the expiration of the tenure of the Acting Rector, Mr Olumide Olusola Metilelu.

Olaleye, prior to his appointment was Chief Lecturer at the Polytechnic.

