Breaking News
Translate

Russian oligarch killed by crossbow wielding assailant

On 11:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Swiss court hears Russian appeal against Olympic ban

A Russian oligarch nicknamed the “Sausage King” was killed by a crossbow Monday when two masked men attacked the meat magnate and a woman in a sauna at his countryside estate outside Moscow, according to reports.

Vladimir Marugov was found dead in the sauna after his partner fled through a window in the outdoor hut and notified police about the attack some 25 miles west of the capital, the Moscow Times reported.

ALSO READ: Northern governors back regulation of social media

The assailants tied up Marugov and the woman and demanded money before killing him with the crossbow, according to Reuters.

They left behind the murder weapon before taking off in a car, which was later found in the nearby village of Istra, where affluent Russians have country homes known as dachas.

ALSO READ: Lagos releases 2020 admission lists into Model Colleges, upgraded JSS

Russia’s Investigative Committee the country’s equivalent of the FBI  did not name the victim, but he was identified by local media as Marugov, the owner of the Ozyorsky and Meat Empire sausage factories, the BBC reported.

Since last year, he had been involved in a highly publicized property rights dispute with his ex-wife, poet Tatyana Marugova, almost five years after their divorce, according to the Moscow Times.

It was not yet clear who was behind the attack and an investigation has been launched.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!