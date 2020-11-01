Road crashes: FRSC boss calls for relocation of markets from highways

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Worried by rising number of deaths resulting from road traffic accidents across the country, the Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has called for the relocation of all markets from nation’s highways.

Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education officer, who made this disclosure explained that the Corps Marshal said this is in a sustained effort towards making the highway safer and eradicating incidence of road traffic crashes and its attendant fatalities.

According to the Corps Marshal “Administrators of local governments in the country should relocate markets from highways.

“This will help existing operational efforts of the FRSC towards enhancing the safety of the entire motoring population.”

The Corps Marshal made this call while decrying the recent road traffic crash caused by break failure and loss of control that claimed multiple lives at the Ibaka area of Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday evening.

Lamenting the huge loss of lives and damage to properties occasioned by the unfortunate but avoidable occurrence, Oyeyemi explained that the crash occurred at about 6.30pm on Sarturday, when a DAF truck loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market and crashed into two cars and three motorcycles.

He said: “The fatal crash involved a total of 23 people comprising of 11 male adults, three male children, seven female adult and two female children.

”Out of the 23 people involved, seven, comprising of three male adults, three female adult and one male child were rescued with different degrees of injuries and taking to the hospital.

“16 people— eight male adults, two male children, four female adult and two female children— died in the accident.

“The bodies have been deposited at Specialist Hospital Ikare and General Hospital Iwaro Oka mortuaries by FRSC emergency rescue teams.”

The Corps Marshal, who spoke extensively on the urgency of such relocation also revealed that the Corps is concerned with the rising statistics of innocent citizens who have lost their lives as a result of markets located on the highways and has since initiated impact-oriented operational strategies to curb the menace.

He lamented that the strategies, no matter how good, will not yield desired results if the government at the grassroots did not rise to the responsibility of relocating those markets.

Commiserating with the families of the victims, the Corps Marshal advised road users to be more disciplined, maintain their vehicles regularly and maintain prescribed speed limits at all times, especially in crowded places like markets.

