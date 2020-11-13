Road accident kills one, injures five in Osun — FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun has said that one person was killed and five others injured in a road accident which occurred on Thursday on Ipetu- Ijesa expressway in the Oriade Local Government Area.

The Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Osogbo.

She said that the accident involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number EKY 482GG and a Mercedes truck with registration number BDG 123 XA.

She blamed the accident on excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking.

According to the FRSC chief, the injured were taken to the Wesley Hospital in Osogbo for treatment.

Ibrahim said his personnel had since cleared the accident site to prevent gridlock on the road.

She cautioned motorists to drive with caution to avert accidents.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

