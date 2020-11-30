Residents beg Sanwo-Olu: Help us complete our 12-year-old road projects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Residents of Happy Home Avenue Okodua Street and Alahun Ozumba Street in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area are calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to their aid by completing the 12-year-old road project.

The residents, especially those of the Alahun Ozumba Street and Okodua lamented over deterioration of the road due to prolonged absence of contractor on the site coupled with movement of heavy duty trucks on the uncompleted road.

Vanguard investigations shows that the Contract for the Rehabilitation of Happy Home Avenue Okodua Street and Alahun Ozumba Street was awarded by the State Government to Messrs Ratcon Construction Company Limited in December, 2005 at a fixed contract sum of N310,038,451.59 and backed with 30 percent advance payment in the sum of 93,011,535.48.

It was also learnt that the contractor commenced work in November 2006 and completed Okodua and Alahun Ozumba Streets in 2008 while Happy Home Avenue attained 75 percent progress before the contractor demobilized from site following some disagreements with the government on terms of specifications and design.

But following the eventual completion of Happy Home Avenue with street light designs, residents of Okodua and Alahun Ozumba Streets are calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to prevail on the contractor handling the projects to rehabilitate their roads which were already failing due to what they described as pressure from heavy duty trucks.

Speaking with Vanguard reporter, Olawale Michael, a resident said that motorists and other residents in the community had, on several occasions, contributed to fix some bad portions of the road. He appealed to the state government to urgently intervene. Also speaking, another resident, who simply identified himself as Keneth urged the state government to urgently intervene, especially before the contractor handling the project leave the Happy Home Avenue.

