Reps C’tte promises support for national security

Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security on Wednesday assured of its readiness to discharge its legislative duties to realise the needed peace and good governance in the country.

Rep Shaaban Sharada, the chairman of the Committee, said this in Abuja during budget defence by the Department of State Security Service (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and others.

He said that the committee would discharge its duties of lawmaking, oversight and representation with all sense of responsibility and patriotism.

This according to him is to realise the needed peace and good governance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as clearly established under section 4 of the constitution.

The chairman said that the committee was aware of the multi dimensional security challenges in the country.

He added that this was in spite of the enormous commitment of the present administrative which placed the security of the country on its top agenda. He stated that the roles of various security agencies in supporting the federal government to achieve a sustainable national security as a whole could not be overemphasised. “It is important to inform you that the committee is preparing an annual work plan containing the details of above activities which will be shared before critical stakeholders for preparation for engagement which will be effected soonest. He said that such would bring the lawmakers and stakeholders in the business of nation building to realise the agenda of the 9th house. The D-G of DSS and other top security executives were present at the venue.

Kindly Share This Story: