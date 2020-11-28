Redemption time for Inter Milan against Sassuolo

Kindly Share This Story:

The action continues this weekend as the 2020-21 Serie A season enters Round 9.

The ultimate destination for lovers of ‘The Beautiful Game’is Supersport as all the matches will be broadcast live. Inter Milan succumbed to Real Madrid 0-2 last Thursday in the Champions League. Today’s fixture against Sassuolo in Seria A, could just offer Inter an opportunity to redeem their battered image.

The match is, no doubt, Italy’s top game of the weekend is the Round 9 opener this afternoon, as Sassuolo welcome Internazionale to the MAPEI Stadium.

The Neroverdi have been one of Serie A’s surprise packages so far this season and will be eager to underline that status with a victory over the Nerazzurri – something they have managed in four of their last six home matches against Inter.

Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi has urged his team to enjoy their current situation, while also keeping their heads down and sticking to the principles that have worked so well for them thus far in 2020-21.

“We have to enter the pitch with the desire to play well, to win, to take care of the details and without any form of superficiality and carelessness,” he explained. “We have to live the moment with happiness and enthusiasm, not neglecting anything in our attention, not thinking of ourselves as better than we actually are. “If we were to feel better, I would lose my head. At the same time, we must play with joy and awareness of the fact that everything we are doing we have conquered; no one is giving us anything.”

Elsewhere in Italy this weekend champions Juventus will fancy their chances of picking up three points on the road when they visit Stadio Ciro Vigorito to take on Benevento. Juve manager Andrea Pirlo has called on his players to be “less selfish” in their outlook.

