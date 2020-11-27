Reckless driving on increase after #EndSARS protest — FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

THE Sector Commander of Federal Road S Corps, FRSC, Lagos Sector Commander, Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has enjoined all traffic and regulation agencies in the state to stand against the increasing lawlessness of Okada riders and tricycle operators, which he said had increased in the aftermath of the #Endsars protests.

The sector commander stated that the level of illegal driving on banned roads, lawlessness, reckless driving and gross disobedience to traffic rules and regulations have increased greatly and this can never be overlooked by the Corps.

He, therefore, warned the general and motoring public that henceforth, any vehicle, motorcycle and tricycle plying on non-designated routes will be arrested, fined and prosecuted if need be.

He said “The Federal Road Safety Corps is ready to restore sanity on the road just to lessen the pain experienced by motorists as a result of few recalcitrant drivers who refuse to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“To achieve the expected sanity, the command has resolved to carry out strict enforcement of ‘one-way driving’, overloading, dangerous driving, over-speeding and other traffic-related offences.

Ogungbemide also used the opportunity to inform drivers that any vehicle that breaks down on the road will be removed immediately by towing vans hence repairing of faulty vehicles on the road/spots where they got spoilt and creating avoidable traffic obstruction is no longer welcomed on Lagos roads.

He also commended all law abiding residents of Lagos for their commitments to ensure normalcy is restored and reiterated the resolve of the Security Agencies to make Lagos road motorable and reduce traffic congestion in the State.

He further sought the cooperation of the various Transport unions and the law-abiding motoring public to support in achieving this for the good of all.

