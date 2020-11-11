Rack Centre, chosen for Heficed infrastructure hosting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

To ensure top-quality performance and value to the major business areas in Africa and across the globe, a technology company providing bare metal and cloud services, Heficed, has announced the hosting of its infrastructure in Rack centre.

Rack centre is the Lagos-based Tier III carrier neutral state of the art data centre offering collocation, content distribution, interconnect and cloud services.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Heficed, Mr Vincentas Grinius, said launching a new server location in Lagos as another location in their global architecture in a leading carrier-neutral data centre is essential to ensure top-quality performance and value to the major business areas in Africa and across the globe.

Grinius said there is huge demand potential in Nigeria for the kind of services they render.

He noted that with the highest gross domestic product, GDP in Africa, accelerating broadband penetration, young population and 45 million small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, a full-suite infrastructure platform that enables growing businesses to effortlessly scale through one platform to meet compliance, security concerns, digital transformation need, and achieve business efficiency is highly necessary.

He said: “The comprehensive connectivity and geophysical location of Rack Centre enables the provision of our high-quality services to realize the market potential not just in Nigeria, but the West African region.”

Also, Managing Director of Rack Centre, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, said it is a pleasure to welcome Heficed to the breadth and depth of the data centre’s quality clients.

He said: “We are confident that Heficed and its customers will continue to enjoy the excellent range of carrier-neutral services that Rack Centre offers.

“We will be providing Heficed Tier III Constructed Facility Certified quality with a direct connection to the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, over 40 of the major carriers and ISPs, and all five undersea cables serving the South Atlantic coast of Africa.

“With every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa directly connected we offer Heficed and its customers’ unequalled low latency connectivity and performance in the region.

“We are cloud-neutral and will reinforce Heficed’s success, not compete with it.”

Rack Centre recently set aside a 100 Million USD, out of the 250 Million USD that Actis, the UK based equity firm which took a controlling stake in the data centre had earmarked for its data centre funding in Africa, for an expansion programme that will significantly increase its capacity and bring an unprecedented and the largest carrier-neutral state of the art data centre to West Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

