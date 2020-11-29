Vanguard Logo

Police arrest drunk Policeman in trending video

…Subject him to psychological and medical evaluation

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the viral video of the ‘Drunk Policeman’ at CBN Junction in Abuja at the weekend, the FCT Police Command has identified, arrested and taken into custody the Police Inspector shown in the video.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered that the Police officer be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary actions against him.

A statement by ASP Mariam Yusuf, FCT Police Spokesperson said, “In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to unequivocally state that the behaviour portrayed by the Policeman in the video does not depict the standard discipline of the Nigeria Police Force.

“While urging residents to remain calm, the Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”

