Police arrest 28-year-old man for killing, burying lover in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, Segun Titilayo of Otolu town, Lekki for killing and burying the corpse of his lover Oritoke Mannix.

Before the incident, 26-year-old Oritoke Mannix, who was an attendant at K.C Hotel, Apakin Town, Lekki, had already been declared missing by the police.

It was learned that on 13th October 2020, at about 11 am, it was reported that Segun Titilayo, put a call to the deceased and she went to Segun’s house but Oritoke could not be traced or seen afterwards.

However, the police recorded a case of the missing person for the deceased. And through the police wireless message, the case was widely circulated to all police formations across the state for search and necessary police action as a practice.

Meanwhile, on November 7th, 2020, Engineer Adegbago David, of Adron Homes and Properties, reported to the Police Station at Akodo Area, Lagos State, that while the company was excavating its site at Otolu Town, their caterpillar exhumed a decomposing corpse. The police detectives swung into action and the corpse was identified by the staff of the hotel to be Oritoke’s.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police placed a manhunt on the suspect and was arrested. He is being detained at the SCID Panti and giving useful information to help the police in its investigation.

And the corpse of the deceased has been evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the crime and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID, DCP Yetunde Longe, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

Odumosu, therefore, cautions the youths, especially ladies, against keeping unscrupulous and destructive friends. He also encourages Lagosians to promote moral values and shun crimes and criminality.

