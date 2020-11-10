PFSON condemns attack of NPA Headquarters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

THE Executive members of the Port Facility Security Officer Forum of Nigeria, PFSON has vehemently condemned the attack and wanton destructions on the Headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA hoodlums.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Ignatius Uche said that the group stand in solidarity with the management of the agency in this time of difficulty adding that that NPA will come out of this period stronger and better positioned to render better service to grow the Nigerian economy.

READ ALSO #EndSARS: Security situation normalizes in Ebonyi

Uche stated that the group truly identifies with the management and staff of authority and called on the security agencies to ensure these criminal do not get away with this heinous crime.

He said: “We wish to send our solidarity to the management and staff of the NPA and pray that God grants you the wisdom to go through this trying and difficult time in our history.”

Kindly Share This Story: