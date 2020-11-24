PDP blasts Fashola over 2023 comment

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says ex-Lagos governor failed as two-time Minister

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken exception to comments credited to Works Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola that it (PDP) has nothing to offer Nigerians.

Fashola, a former governor of Lagos state was quoted as saying that the PDP was not thinking well and that come 2023, the major opposition party would be defeated again by the ruling party because it (PDP) has nothing to offer Nigerians.

Taking exception to the jibe, PDP deputy national publicity secretary, Diran Odeyemi urged the Minister to bury his head in shame, noting that in his two appointments, first as Minister of Power, Works and Housing and later as Minister of Works, “Fashola failed to justify his membership of the executive arm of government.”

According to Mr. Odeyemi, “If Fashola’s attack on PDP is a campaign strategy ahead of 2023, it has failed already. If it is to mask the incompetence of his All Progressives Congress, it is dead on arrival,” adding that having failed to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians, the ruling party was now doing everything to blame everyone but themselves for the woes bedevilling the nation.

“Even the Lagos/Ibadan expressway is taking them eternity to fix. As Minister of Power, Fashola would be remembered for the darkness his stewardship fetched Nigerians. Let’s remind shameless Fashola that the EndSARS protests were a clear demonstration of the failure of the government he has been part of since inception, to fix the challenges confronting us as a nation,” he said.

He called on the federal government to put on its thinking cap and immediately address the worrisome security situation in the country “instead of looking for parties to scapegoat for its failure to hit the ground running.”

He continued: “A minister who once said all it takes a serious government to address power supply challenges is six months but failed to deliver power in four years should learn to keep his mouth shut.

“APC has failed woefully and Nigerians are fully aware of this. Rather than thinking of power beyond 2023, Fashola and his co-travellers should demonstrate purposeful leadership by impacting the lives of our people positively.”

