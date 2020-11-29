Over 6,000 FCT IDPs face eviction in January 2021 by landowners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Vice Chairman of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in New Kuchingoro in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Usman Adamu, weekend, cried out that over 6, 000 IDPs will be evicted from the land they currently occupy in January 2021 by landowners.

Adamu disclosed this during an interview with journalists while receiving items donated by Founder, Mallpai Foundation, Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, where he said they are in jeopardy.

According to him they were given the notice since August 2020, and have approached the National Commission for Refugees, NCR, which promised to look into the issue, and since then they have been waiting for the Commission’s feedback.

He said: “As Internally Displaced Persons, our situation here is very difficult because this place we are, New Kuchigoro IDP, camp, Abuja, is not a government land and the owners of the land have come to give us notice to leave the land in January 2020 because they want to develop their land and we are seriously troubled as we don’t know where to go currently. We have been on this Kuchingoro IDP camp for the seven years now.

“Currently we have three major challenges which are the quit notice to leave the land we are occupying, health care facility, and good water to drink. We appreciate the effort of the government, corporate organizations and individuals for these years but we are appealing to government to please attend to these urgent needs we have now because by January 2020 we are to leave this land and no place we have that we are leaving for.

He also added that, “Recently we lost one of our brothers who lived in the camp with us to protracted illness because we don’t have any clinic here. Though we took him to hospital but unfortunately he passed on.”

Also, the women leader, Ladi Mathias, lamented poor health condition in the camp and mentioned their great concern which is the notice to leave the land they currently occupy.

“We really need health care facility here in the camp because our women who are pregnant find it difficult to access health care and it has not been easy.

“We want government to please help us with another location because owners of the land we occupy have issued us notice to leave this place because they want to develop their property. We don’t know where to go for now”, Mathias said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: