Organise National Convention now or quit, Senator Marafa tells Buni

…Says Organising membership registration outside his mandate of the committee, an attempt by Buni to perpetuate himself in office.

By Henry Umoru

SENATOR Kabiru Marafa who represented Zamfara Central in the Senate has asked the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, to immediately convene a national convention or resign.

Senator Marafa has asked Buni who is the governor of Yobe State to resign if he fails to conduct the National convention in line with the mandate given to the committee.

According to Marafa, the decision of the committee to conduct membership registration was clearly outside its mandate, adding that membership registration was not part of the mandate of the committee, saying it is diversionary and an attempt by Buni to perpetuate himself in office.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Senator Marafa who likened the attitude of Gov Buni to that of his friend, former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, who he said abandoned the governance of the state in favour of Governors forum because of greed.

Marafa said, “Your state Yobe, is in deeper crisis than APC, the state needs you more than the party, emulate your senior brother and colleague in Borno. Your agenda will collapse in a similar way the ones before yours collapsed.”

Recall that Buni’s committee was inaugurated in June, 2020, and saddled with the responsibility of administering the party’s affairs and organising a national convention within six months, following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Many chieftains of the party have been mounting pressure on Buni to restrict the activities of his committee to the convocation of a national convention.

Marafa who is leading a faction of the APC in Zamfara State told Buni, that, “don’t overstretch your luck, we are not afraid of you. Many of us are aware that your appointment is unconstitutional, [section 17(iv) of our party’s constitution is very clear]. We only kept quiet because of the respect we have for Mr. President, and they believe that the party needs to open a new page.

“Be informed that any action you take outside your primary mandate of organizing a convention that will usher in a new set of executives will be null, void and of no effect what so ever. You have up to December to do the needful or we chase you out.

“Your state needs you more than the party, go and administer your state, you can’t be Governor and Chairman of APC at the same time its unconstitutional. You equally can’t accuse Chief Oshiomhole of any wrong doing, because you were part and parcel of all the decisions he took. If there is any mess in APC today, you are part and parcel of it.

“We are eager to witness the emergence of a responsible leadership, a leadership we all can trust, a leadership that will carry every member, every section, every tribe along, not the type that leads by deceit and lies.

“You have failed woefully, your fake claim of succeeding in reconciling members of the party in nine states when in actual sense you only aggravated their problems by taking sides unjustly clearly show the kind of leader you are. Looking at the composition of the committee we all thought you will lead the party out of the mess you contributed in putting it in. However, events in recent time have shown that you are not concerned about fixing the party; you are only interested in the politics of 2023. It is unfortunate that things have become even messier than before.”

