Olanrewaju Kayode sparkles in Europa League

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles striker, Olanrewaju Kayode, has continued to sizzle in front of goal, scoring in Sivasspor’s 2-1 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League.

Spotting a protective mask to cover an injury to the nose incurred during a Super Lig match, Kayode, on loan to the Turkish Super Lig side from Ukrainian team Shakhar Donetsk, scored the opening goal off a pass from Ivorian Max Gradel.

The talented Nigerian international, took his tally to two goals on his second appearance in the European competition this season.

Kayode’s second straight goal in Europe this season came in the 55th minute after a barren first-half at the New Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium.

Sivasspor stay third in Group I after two games while Villarreal, who defeated Sivasspor 5-3 in the opening match of the Europa League, with Kayode scoring the first for the Turkish side, top the table, with more goals than Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Still looking to open his goalscoring account for Sivasspor this term, Kayode, hopes to steer his team to three points back when they confront Hatayspor in a league match on Monday.

Three days after, they battle Qarabag in the Europa League, with all eyes on Kayode to continue his remarkablescoring journey in Europe’s second club competition.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: