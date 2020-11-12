Oke-Odo Senior High School wins Lagos Debate Competition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Oke-Odo Senior High School, Alimosho has emerged the best school and champions in the grand finale of Year 2020 Lagos State Schools Debate (Season X) with 75 points beating Lagos State Senior Model College, Kankon, Badagry with 73 points and Babs-Fafunwa Millennium Secondary School, Ojodu with 71 points for the second and third positions respectively.

In the Junior category, Alimosho Junior Grammar School, Alimosho; Lagos State Model Junior College, Kankon and Lagos State Junior Model College, Igbokuta came first, second and third respectively.

The Star Prize of the Primary Schools category went to Olisa Primary School, Mushin while the second and third prizes were won by African Church Primary School, Alimosho and Saint Agnes Primary School, Kosofe respectively.

Speaking at the Virtual Grand Finale, Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, opined that the competition, “an initiative of the state government which is aimed at producing socially stable and self-reliant students that can easily integrate into the larger society is no doubt serving its purpose.”

Adefisayo enthused that the debate competition over the years had enabled students think critically, analyzing topical issues that concern them and their environment, adding that “this gives them an opportunity to express themselves and proffer solutions to situations affecting the nation and beyond.”

The commissioner further stressed that apart from cognitive skills taught in the classroom, the competition was an avenue for the children to explore public speaking which could boost their confidence, making them more assertive and most importantly, the debate enables them to read more and make research about various topics and trending issues.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja, while commending the teachers, said that irrespective of schools closure because of the Coronavirus pandemic, they devised means of grooming the students virtually for the competition, engaging them on how to make their salient points and convince the audience.“Learning should not just be only academic but creating an enabling environment where the child can display his/her skills and abilities is very germane,” she added.

She therefore appreciated the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for always giving children the needed support in terms of provision of qualitative education so that they could achieve their dreams of becoming whatever they want to become in life.

