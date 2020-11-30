NWFL: Edo Queens target success

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo Queens Football Club of Benin-City captain Osahenoma Igbinovia has reiterated the club’s commitment in winning laurels in the forthcoming 2020/21 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) season.

Captain Osahenoma, told her colleagues during a training session in Abuja to brace up, adding that the only way to get the State government’s attention is by winning matches.

“We must know that it is no longer business as usual,if we must enjoy the full support of the State government, it is mandatory for us to win matches, because the only way to draw government’s attention to meet our demands is for us to show total commitment to our job and doing very well.”

“We should remember that Edo Queens FC is highly rated among female clubs in the country, and a lot of female league players want to come to Edo Queens because of the commitment of the State government towards the club and rebranding that has taken place. So it is our collective responsibility to ensure that Edo Queens do what is expected of them as professional league players.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

