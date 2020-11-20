Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson takes over internet with birthday photos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

November 10, 2020 was all about Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson who raided all social platforms and the Internet with her jaw-dropping, mouth-watering, drop-dead gorgeous pictures to celebrate her birthday.

Without pulling too long a punch the stunning actress was a cornucopia of mesmerising imaginations and sights with her alluring looks in different artistic depictions. She not only won accolades from her fans she must have stolen a few hearts too.

Peju Johnson started acting in 2016 when she returned from Egypt where she stayed for five years. Upon her return, the Ile-Ife born and bred beauty took a full plunge into acting. She has featured in many Yoruba films like Lekki Guys, Viper, Oka, Scar and many more.

Peju graduated in August 2020 from ESTG (Ecole Supierieure Technologie Et De Gesion) University, Cotonou, Benin Republic with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

