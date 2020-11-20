Breaking News
Translate

Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson takes over internet with birthday photos

On 12:07 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Peju Johnson
Peju Johnson

By Ayo Onikoyi

November 10, 2020 was all about Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson who raided all social platforms and the Internet with her jaw-dropping, mouth-watering, drop-dead gorgeous pictures to celebrate her birthday.

Without pulling too long a punch the stunning actress was a cornucopia of mesmerising imaginations and sights with her alluring looks in different artistic depictions. She not only won accolades from her fans she must have stolen a few hearts too.

ALSO READ: Restructuring of Amnesty programme is to impact on Niger Delta – Dikio

Peju Johnson started acting in 2016 when she returned from Egypt where she stayed for five years. Upon her return, the Ile-Ife born and bred beauty took a full plunge into acting. She has featured in many Yoruba films like Lekki Guys, Viper, Oka, Scar and many more.

Peju graduated in August 2020 from ESTG (Ecole Supierieure Technologie Et De Gesion) University, Cotonou, Benin Republic with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!