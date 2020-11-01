Nollywood actress, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu professes love for IPOB leader

Kindly Share This Story:



Nollywood actress, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu has professed undying love for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The actress made her heartfelt declaration for the separatist leader on her Instagram page at the height of the #Endsars protests which recently swept across many States in the country.

The actress wrote, “ I respect Mazi Nnamdi Kanu if you know you know” with 100% emoji to back her emotion.

In no time, her page was assailed with comments of varying colourations. While some were in assent others were in dissent.

One Queen Endaline Nne was straight to the point, “I love you but this is a no-no, what he instigated in the minds of these hoodlums breaking and vandalizing properties in Onitsha in the name of Biafra ?ﾟ Let’s call a spade a spade, destroying properties we built by our own money, burning police stations and taking all the guns, the citizens are scared, this is not a tribal war, but a fight to save Nigeria as a whole. I would have unfriended you now because of this I swear, Nnamdi Kanu is a problem on his own, let’s learn to do things at the right time and in a peaceful and learned way”

But the actress would not back down as she further reasserted her confession.

“ Nobody should ever go against that man again I beg you. I’m gonna lose a lot of friends because of this man I swear and I mean it,” she said.

Chiamaka hails from Ohuru, Abia State, Southeast Nigeria. She studied accounting at the National Open University of Nigeria.

Vanguard

