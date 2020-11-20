No plan to return to APC — Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Samuel Ortom says he has no plan to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) which he left for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win a second term as Benue governor.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Thursday.

According to the statement, although, the governor was contacted by some notable persons to dump the PDP he, however, declined the invitation.

“We have read some mischievous statements by members of the opposition in Benue State insinuating that Gov. Samuel Ortom plans to rejoin All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuck-up apprehensions.

“Why will Gov. Ortom return to APC? To do what?

“It is true that the governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but he declined the invitation.”

The statement further explained that Ortom, who is the leader of the PDP in the North Central, had robust relationship with other leaders of the party within the region and needed not to leave the party.

“Gov Ortom is the leader of PDP in North Central Nigeria, and he is enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in Benue State and the entire region.

“It is, therefore, ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that the governor has the intention to leave PDP.”

The statement advised the young men “peddling the hang-about rumour to take advantage of the numerous entrepreneurial opportunities the Ortom administration had created “to engage in rewarding ventures and shun falsehood.”

