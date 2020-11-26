Breaking News
No PIB, no further investments in oil, gas — GMD NNPC

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr Mele Katrina, has warned that without the passage into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill, 2020, there would not be further foreign investments in the oil and gas industry.

The GMD boss gave the warning on Thursday at a 2021 budget defence session before the Joint Committee on Petroleum Upstream, Petroleum Downstream, and Gas Resources.

“Without the passage of PIB, no one will invest in this country(Oil and Gas Industry), again”, he said.

