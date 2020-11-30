NNLA: NTA DG, six others emerge 2020 honorees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

DIRECTOR General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Aliyu Jauro and six others have emerged honourees of the 2020 end of year edition of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA).

Others found worthy to be honoured along with the NTA DG include Prof Aliyu Jauro, DG National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESDREA) and Dr Enajeria Bokowe of Hivo Systems.

The honourees list for this edition of the NNLA instituted since 2010 also include Mr Afolabi Anani of Sygnite Power and Energy Solutions, Managing Director, Thampson Energy Services, Mr Benjamin Akulasa, Mr Onochie Onyetenu of Mafuta Energy and Mr Bayo Adams, Group GMD of Periscope Consulting Ltd.

Executive Secretary of the NNLA, Ovie Odubu, said in a statement on the coming awards that, “The selection process adopted by the panelists took review on a total two hundred and twenty-six Nigerian nominees who were then streamlined to forty after which seven were picked out in the final list for the prestigious honour.

“Due to COVID-19, usual award banquet will not hold on this edition, rather recipients will be presented with their awards at their various offices with citations and photographs of the presentation published across select media in the country.”

The Nigerian National Legacy Awards, founded 2010 during President Goodluck Jonathan administration have over the years recognized and honoured great Nigerians who in various unique capacities have affected lives and contributed in no small measures to national development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: