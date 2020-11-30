NIMASA boosts maritime knowledge with e-library

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

As Nigeria moves towards greater role for maritime in the national economy, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has declared the Agency’s unwavering commitment to capacity-building through its knowledge and research based initiatives.

Speaking at the official launch of the Agency’s e-library at the Nigerian Maritime Resource Development Centre (NMRDC) in Lagos, Jamoh said, as a knowledge-based industry with huge opportunities, there was need to encourage research to enable the Nigerian maritime sector reach its full potential.

He stated, “Maritime is knowledge-based and we cannot afford to be left behind. This is why we have upgraded this library beyond physical books to the electronic ones.

“The virtual nature of the library makes accessibility of reading materials seamless from any part of the world just with a touch of the button on your phone. We believe this would help Nigeria to diversify its economy and reduce tremendously the oil dependency, as this library is equipped to bridge the knowledge gap in our industry.”

He explained that by the official opening of the NIMASA Knowledge Centre E-library, the Agency has once again shown beyond rhetoric that it is committed to bequeathing treasured assets to Nigeria, Africa, and the global maritime community.

He said the library would help to preserve the country’s maritime history and advance the industry, as it would house a lot of reference materials.

On the NMRDC Jamoh said it was designed as a training institution for the maritime industry. He likened the resource centre to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in Kaduna State, which serves as a training facility for the security services.

Vanguard News Nigeria

