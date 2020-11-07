Major Stories for Analysis.
1.3billion proposed for state house clinic, 1.3 billion not enough Federal govt says.
On EndSARS, Buhari says federal govt is fishing out rogue elements in police plus other interesting news for analysis.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Major Stories for Analysis.
1.3billion proposed for state house clinic, 1.3 billion not enough Federal govt says.
On EndSARS, Buhari says federal govt is fishing out rogue elements in police plus other interesting news for analysis.