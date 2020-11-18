NEPAD, Hon Akpatason partner to train over 200 women, youths on agribusiness

Kindly Share This Story:

As each trainee’ll be empowered with N300, 000

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As part of tackling unemployment and social vices, the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, NEPAD, and Deputy Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon Peter Akpatason, have disclosed training of over 200 women and young people on agribusiness along various agricultural value chains Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

This was made known Hon Akpatason who was represented by the Local Organising Coordinator, Samuel Mayaki, during his remarks, where he assured that his people remain paramount and priority to him and promised that he will continue to give them good representation and be their voice at the National Assembly.

According to Mayaki the 200 selected women and youths were from the 10 wards that made up Akoko Edo Local Government Area, who presently are undergoing the training, and the initiative by the lawmaker is to empower women and young people with the required skills towards self-reliance and productivity that will lead to wealth creation and for them to be employers of labour as well.

He also explained that the training is the second phase in a series of empowerment training within a period of three months.

It would be recalled that under this initiative he (Akpatason) had earlier empowered over 100 people from his constituency in the first phase of the training which was held in October 2020, where over 40 women and youths were given start-up cash of N300, 000 each, to commence business.

He said: “This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s principle of accommodating all Nigerians in his empowerment programmes and policies, regardless of political affiliations.

“Hon Akpatason has promised never to abandon his people, and that he is fully committed to, for as long as he is given the opportunity by the people to serve them.

“This training is a program that has benefited many and by the Grace of God, it will also benefit you all. We enjoin all to attend training without a default as defaulters will not get certificates and other paraphernalia attached to the training.”

He also disclosed that N300, 000 will be given to each trainee in order to start their own business venture and those who want to go into agro produce exporting, after completing the training in one week’s time, and that there are three training centres in Igarra.

Meanwhile, one of the resource persons for the training, Godfrey Akalomi, explained that the business skill development and empowerment prgramme is to identify, train and empower start-up businesses and ventures, how to source, and organize required resources for a successful business.

Also, some beneficiaries including Judith Efe, Onize Sule, and Awe Merry amongst others expressed gratitude, satisfaction, and joy over the opportunity granted by their House of Representative Member, and described the programme as a welcomed development that gives them hope for a better life as emerging entrepreneurs as they have been taught on different business skills, and also boost their capacity during the period of their training.

